Labour spinners must be running out of pocket attack lines for Starmer’s speeches. At Keir’s pre-King’s Speech speech in Durham the leader took a swipe at the Tories by pointing out:

“If you go to the government website to find out about their industrial strategy, scratched across the top is one word, I kid you not – archived. Doesn’t that just tell you everything? They think that Britain’s days of high growth are over“.

The problem is the “Industrial Strategy” was rebooted as “Build Back Better: Our Plan For Growth” in 2021. If politicians start using vapid government rebrands as ammunition then it’ll be a free-for-all on every side…

Starmer’s pushing through with talk of “national renewal” and “putting fingerprints on plans for areas” while batting away questions on the widening chasm in Labour over Israel/Palestine. You can run but you can’t hide…