Another day, another Labour parliamentarian in trouble for hanging self-promoting signs where they shouldn’t be. Labour MP for Battersea Marsha de Cordova has landed herself in hot water as Wandsworth Council officers have ruled that she is breaking the law by displaying an unauthorised sign from her office balcony. Lawmakers shouldn’t be lawbreakers…

It’s not the only time she’s dodged the rules over the last few weeks, as she also broke the Labour leadership’s edict not to attend Palestine-related protests on the weekend of 14th October.

She was seen hanging out with former Battersea MP Martin Linton, who claimed “long tentacles of Israel” influence UK elections back in 2010, and Cllr Sara Apps, who just voted through her own 172% pay rise. Perhaps Apps could help pay for de Cordova to get planning permission?