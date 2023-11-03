Suspended Labour MP Andy McDonald has threatened to set the lawyers on Tory MP Chris Clarkson, accusing him of tweeting a “highly defamatory statement” after McDonald’s appearance at a pro-Palestine rally last weekend. McDonald – who used the phrase “between the river and the sea” during his speech – said he was “not prepared to stand by” while Clarkson and other “peddle the lie” that he’d tried to justify the Hamas terrorist attacks. Here’s the tweet Clarkson sent this week…

“‘Between the River and the Sea’ is a deeply sinister antisemitic trope – seeing a Labour MP use it whilst seeking to justify the murderous actions of Hamas should be shocking. Sadly, it’s barely surprising.”

McDonald says his speech was a “heartfelt plea” for peace, and he’s prepared to fight in the courts:

“Mr Clarkson’s statement is highly defamatory and caused serious harm to my reputation. Much of what I have said in the last few days about the recent events in Israel and Palestine has been deliberately distorted and misinterpreted. I am more than prepared to sue anyone who thinks that it is acceptable to publish lies about me.”

Even so, McDonald still has the whip suspended. For now…