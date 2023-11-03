Starmer is facing a growing rebellion within his party, as a new Savanta UK poll of 618 Labour councillors found 43% are “dissatisfied” over “the leadership’s position on Israel-Palestine” since October 7th, with only 15% having a positive view on Starmer’s stance. Although 50% understand Starmer’s reasoning for not calling for a ceasefire, 43% do not. At least 31 Labour councillors have already quit over the issue. A further 1 in 6 (17.5%) have considered resigning.

Starmer’s position on the Israel-Hamas war isn’t the only issue dividing councillors: less than half (47%) are satisfied with the leadership’s stance on Brexit. However, it’s not all bad news for Keir, as 88% are satisfied with Labour’s prospects of winning the next General Election. It helps that the Tories are still twenty points behind in the polls.

Starmer is set to give a speech and Q&A session at later today, with most questions expected to be about the continuing malaise in his party over the Israel-Hamas war. Stay tuned…