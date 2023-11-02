Ross Blasts SNP for Covid WhatsApp Deletions

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is coming out swinging in Holyrood today over the SNP’s Covid WhatsApp messages. Ross pointed out the Scottish Government’s “auto-delete” policy was brought in after government officials were told not to do so by the UK inquiry, and two months after Sturgeon set up the Scotland-specific inquiry. Ritual cover-ups always look the same…

Top ScotNat politicians including Sturgeon have reportedly torched messages “on an industrial scale” after saying they wouldn’t. Humza Yousaf is claiming the Covid Inquiry only requested WhatsApp messages in September this year, while Jamie Dawson KC clarified last week it was late 2022 when all ScotGov messages were asked for. The question is whether the SNP can claim that WhatsApp wasn’t used by officials in Scotland for any decision making or anything related to decision making. Are we meant to believe that?