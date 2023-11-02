Rishi: “Landmark” Agreement Reached on AI Safety

Rishi has announced a “landmark” agreement with other countries at the AI safety summit that will “tip the balance in favour of humanity” and prevent a dystopian Terminator-style nightmare. The agreement will supposedly mitigate against the robot takeover by introducing government-led safety checks and tests for new AI models…

“Like-minded governments and AI companies have today reached a landmark agreement. We will work together on testing the safety of new AI models before they are released. This partnership is based around a series of principles which set out the responsibilities we share and it’s made possible by the decision I have taken, along with Vice-President Kamala Harris, for the British and American governments to establish world-leading AI safety institutes.”

He’s set to host Elon Musk for a fireside chat later this evening, although it will be prerecorded, not streamed live. He dodged the question of whether that’s because he doesn’t trust Musk to go off-piste…