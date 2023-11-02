New figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal the number of UK workers in low-paid jobs (on an hourly rate of less than two thirds of the average) has dropped to 8.9%. The lowest in 26 years…
In 2010, when Labour were last in power, that figure was more than one in five, at 21.6%. Not that the left would have anyone believe that…
Jeremy Hunt tweeted last night:
“The ONS announced today that the proportion of workers on low pay has HALVED since this Conservative government introduced the National Living Wage. Conservative policy in action. And we aren’t stopping there. In April, we’ll increase the NLW again to over £11 an hour.”