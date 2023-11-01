Holyrood MSPs and their staff have been warned against accepting suspicious baubles or free puppies from potential foreign agents. Just weeks after Westminster was rocked by claims of an alleged Chinese spy working in Parliament, all Holyrood staff have been sent an email invitation to an anti-espionage briefing with spooks from the National Protective Security Authority, the National Authority for Counter-Eavesdropping and the National Cyber Security Centre. The invitation reads a bit like wartime propaganda:

Have you ever wondered what could be lurking in your benign-looking gift? Ever wondered why, on an official trip abroad, your room gets upgraded free of charge?

ESPIONAGE!

It doesn’t just happen to someone else, it could happen to you.

We’d like to invite you and your staff to a briefing on all things espionage, easvedropping [sic] and what we can do collectively to manage these risks…”