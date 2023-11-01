Middle-class eco-guerillas Just Stop Oil are asking sympathisers to join their rapid-response “Police Station Support” teams. These crack squads will coordinate on private messaging app Signal to wait outside police stations and deliver “flasks of hot tea, biscuits and snacks” to emerging JSO criminals. There’s a pressing need – 62 protestors were arrested in one fell swoop on Monday…

JSO are calling for all hands on deck for “support” now that they’re “stretching the police thin” by marching for 10 minutes and getting arrested. Their incarcerated protesters will walk blinking out of police stations “far from home, without a phone and tired after hours in a police cell“. And desperate to get back to their silverware…