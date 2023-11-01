Residents of Edenbridge, Kent are ablaze with anger over the Ultra Low Emission Zone, building an 11-metre tall effigy of a ULEZ robot to go up in smoke at their popular bonfire night party this weekend. The locals insist it’s meant to be Sadiq Khan, although Guido questions whether the people of Edenbridge have any idea what the Mayor actually looks like. Either way, hopefully the blade runners won’t get their hands on it before Sunday…

Chairman of the Bonfire Society Bill Cummings cleared the air:

“Sadiq Khan may not be as well-known as other celebrity guys we have had in the past but I am sure there will be many people in towns such as ours celebrating our choice.”

In previous years, they’ve torched effigies of Trump, Boris, and Liz. An omen of Khan’s career heading for a crash and burn…?