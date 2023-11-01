Nick Ferrari gave Oliver Dowden a rinsing on LBC this morning over his inability to name any possible recipients of £38 million in taxpayer cash gifted to “accelerate development in world’s poorest countries using AI“. 8 African research labs are said to be receiving funding, though Dowden couldn’t name where any of them would be. Hardly specific and targeted…

Ferrari said: “If I was DPM and I was handing out £38 million worth of voters’ money I’d be bloody certain which countries it’d be going to in Africa, but that’s just me“.

The FCDO has announced this morning that the UK is combining with Canada and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to promote a “boost in AI programming to combat inequality and boost prosperity on the continent“. Because only UK taxpayer funds can unlock “the benefits of AI to the 700 million people who speak 46 African languages”…