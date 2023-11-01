The breakdown of local authorities continues this morning as one in ten county councils say they could go bankrupt this year. The County Councils Network is reporting this morning that 10% of its members are on course to effective bankruptcy wtih an average overspend this year of £16 million per council – they are now calling for more support from the government. Maybe if more than 1 in 10 of them bothered to publish audited accounts they could control their spending…

The county councils say that in two years 60% of them could be forced to submit Section 114 notices. City councillors tell Guido their authorities are facing financial ruin over spiralling costs of asylum seeker housing requirements. Is Gove going to have to take all of them over?