Sir Keir is up in front of the cameras at 11 a.m. this morning to defend his position on the Israel-Hamas war. Having grown a spine last night after Rishi Sunak sacked Paul Bristow, Starmer suspended the whip from Andy McDonald, and is now set to face off against the left flank of his party demanding an immediate ceasefire. Despite the squawks of Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan…

Starmer will – for now at least – stand by his statement last week, calling for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid distribution and civilian evacuations, but not an outright ceasefire. He’ll argue that would be a gift for Hamas. It is essentially the same position Rishi has taken…

The Q&A session after the speech should be the one to watch. Popcorn at the ready…