Sky News is having to apologise about every 30 seconds for the “rather fruity” language on display in lockdown-era WhatsApp messages during former Mirror chicken Lee Cain’s inquiry session today, like Cummings complaining that Boris was “back to jaws mode wank“. Full and frank conversations…

TheĀ Sky presenter keeps cutting in to say “we have no control over the language” and “we may be experiencing quite a lot of this today“. Foul language…