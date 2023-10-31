Government Releases Civil Service Age and Sex Data mdi-fullscreen

The age and sex statistics for civil service departments as of March 2023 have been released. Guido’ crunched the numbers…

  • The department with the youngest average age is Digital, Culture, Media and Sport at ~35.71.
  • The oldest department is Work and Pensions with an average age of ~47.16.
  • Health and Social Care has the most women per capita at 64.15%.
  • The most men can be found at the Ministry of Defence at 59.49%. No prizes for guessing that one…

If an aspiring civil servant wanted to work at the youngest department with the most women they should go to DCMS (54.9% female, average age 35). Useful information…
mdi-tag-outline Civil Service Whitehall
mdi-timer October 31 2023 @ 17:05 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments