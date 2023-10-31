The age and sex statistics for civil service departments as of March 2023 have been released. Guido’ crunched the numbers…

The department with the youngest average age is Digital, Culture, Media and Sport at ~35.71.

The oldest department is Work and Pensions with an average age of ~47.16.

Health and Social Care has the most women per capita at 64.15%.

The most men can be found at the Ministry of Defence at 59.49%. No prizes for guessing that one…

If an aspiring civil servant wanted to work at the youngest department with the most women they should go to DCMS (54.9% female, average age 35). Useful information…