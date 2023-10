Trouble in paradise this morning as Macron is suing the European Commission for employing English-only tests in its hiring processes. Paris has been getting increasingly annoyed at what they say is the decline of French proficiency in the bloc.

Paris’ case is focussed on the hiring process for officials in key sectors like economics and defence. Macron’s arguing that using tests exclusively in English violates the EU commitment to treat all citizens on equal terms. Liberté, égalité, anglais…