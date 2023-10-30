WATCH: Braverman Blasts Pro-Palestine “Hate Marches”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is hardly mincing her words on the pro-Palestine marches in London over the weekend:

‘We’ve seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people… chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map. To my mind there’s only one way to describe those marches. They are hate marches… the police must take a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism…”

While Braverman said she wouldn’t get into a “running commentary” on the work of the police given their “operational independence”, she nonetheless claimed she would “not hesitate” to change the law “if there is a need”…

 

 
mdi-tag-outline Home Office Israel-Hamas War
mdi-account-multiple-outline Suella Braverman
mdi-timer October 30 2023 @ 14:50 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments