WATCH: Braverman Blasts Pro-Palestine “Hate Marches”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is hardly mincing her words on the pro-Palestine marches in London over the weekend:

‘We’ve seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people… chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map. To my mind there’s only one way to describe those marches. They are hate marches… the police must take a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism…”

While Braverman said she wouldn’t get into a “running commentary” on the work of the police given their “operational independence”, she nonetheless claimed she would “not hesitate” to change the law “if there is a need”…