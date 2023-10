Boris’ former PPS Martin Reynolds has been speaking to the Covid Inquiry today. Apart from saying Boris blew “hot and cold” on lockdown decisions, Reynolds apologised “unreservedly” multiple times for organising bring-your-own-booze parties at Number 10 despite what Lee Cain said posed a “rather substantial comms risk“. Hugo Keith KC wrote that “for the public whose loved ones were dying in their droves this caused incredible offence“. Reynolds: “As I say I’m deeply sorry for that“. Sobering…