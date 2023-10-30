Rishi Sunak has sacked Paul Bristow as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Just hours ago, Bristow wrote a letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, claiming “It is difficult to understand how this makes Israel more secure or indeed makes anything better.” He’s been shown the door for breaking collective responsibility:

“Paul Bristow has been asked to leave his post in government following comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility.” Over to Sir Keir…