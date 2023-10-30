Months of cloak-and-dagger selection drama for the plum Tory seat of Chester South and Eddisbury have come to an ironic end for chicken run candidate Kieran Mullan. After local favourite Adam Wordsworth was dispatched by high command for attacking Mullan as being “parachuted in“, Kieran must have thought he had a free run of it. Local association voters didn’t agree – reserve candidate and daughter of former local MP Gyles Brandreth Aphra Brandreth has got the selection instead. All that string-pulling and he still lost…