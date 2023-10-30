A leaked document showing Welsh Labour’s plans to boost the number of female politicians has backfired, with a clause in the draft bill allowing biological men to qualify for female-only quotas without officials having the authority to question their identity. That’s certainly one way to increase female numbers in the Senedd…

Drakeford’s minority government has been accused of “betraying” women by trying to sneak through the reforms, with Cathy Larkman from Women’s Rights Network Wales saying:

“It is astonishing that the government is spending public funds and using a Gender Quotas Bill to promote an agenda which undermines the rights of half the population of Wales. It is shameful that they are high-jacking legislation that should benefit women and increase female participation in political life, to embed a toxic and misogynistic ideology. It is unforgivable that the First Minister and his Government, aided and abetted by Plaid Cymru, intend to betray the women of Wales in this underhand way.”

A Welsh government spokesperson claimed the proposed model for quotas is designed to “maximise the chances of achieving a Senedd comprised of at least 50% women”. Opportunity knows no gender…