Jolyon Refuses to Debate Men

Jolyon spoke at the Cambridge Union earlier this month in favour of the motion “This House Believes The Government Is Too Harsh On Protest“. In a bizarre start to his droning address, he said he really loved points of information… though he’d take them exclusively from women as “we’ve heard virtually from no women at all in this debate“. He then took his first and only point of information from a man.

No one else volunteered to take on Maugham’s intellectual might. It is possible they’d fallen asleep halfway through the address…