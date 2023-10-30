It looks like a touch of expectation management may be ongoing at Tory HQ over Rishi’s “5 Priorities“, after various hacks and Westminster insiders noticed they have been dropped from releases and research notes. Guido hears briefings from Tory high command were permanently headed with the priorities – as were reams of other material. Now they’re gone…

The priorities were gone by last week. They haven’t made a return. In the meantime, the government has changed its slogan to “Long-Term Decisions For a Brighter Future“. Tories are wondering whether the priorities have been totally ditched – in which case, wags suggest that might have something to do with the chance of them not being reached. What’s changed?