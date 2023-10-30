The Starmer-Burnham peace treaty lasted a grand total of 19 days. This morning Burnham has written in The Independent to warn Sir Keir it is “simply not possible” for Labour to have a clear position on the Israel-Hamas war, and insist it is actually “healthy” for “different views” to be aired. A total ceasefire would certainly be “healthy” for the Hamas terrorists who would regroup and launch a thousand more rockets across the border….

Burnham said this morning:

“In times like this, it is simply not possible quickly to arrive at a clear party line. People will have different views and it is healthy for those views to be aired… MPs’ feelings will change daily as they react to events, balance views of constituents and try to formulate a settled view. Let’s not brand them as disloyal or as if they don’t care about innocent lives.”

“MPs feelings will change daily as they react to events” reads like a disclaimer that should be tattooed on the heads of half the MPs in Westminster. Meanwhile LOTO is sitting on its hands over the growing rebellion, with frontbencher Peter Kyle saying yesterday it is unlikely those who call for a ceasefire will be sacked. A real test of Starmer’s mettle…