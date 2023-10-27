Khan Breaks Rank, Demands Gaza Ceasefire

Sadiq Khan has broken ranks with the Labour leadership and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In a video statement released this morning, Khan claimed he was joining “the international community in calling for a ceasefire“, and demanded an end to the”the escalation of military conflict”. As if Hamas will finally lay down their weapons now the Mayor of London has asked nicely…

Of course while Khan may claim to stand with “the international community” today, he doesn’t stand with own party’s leader. Starmer, like Sunak and Biden, is still calling for “humanitarian pauses“, not a ceasefire. This will ratchet up tensions within Labour even further. Khan is sticking his neck out again…

UPDATE: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is now also calling for a ceasefire.

There have been too many innocent lives lost in Israel and Palestine.



We need a ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/kFgcU58LAQ — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 27, 2023

An open and direct challenge to Starmer’s authority…

Read Khan’s full statement below: