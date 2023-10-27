Matt Hancock gets an intense beating on this week’s episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Mirror reports. The former Health Secretary breaks two ribs in a bust-up with Love Island star Teddy Soares, who admits “it felt amazing. I couldn’t bring myself to go back to the UK without having kicked his ass. I didn’t feel guilty.” More than just the light ribbing Matt was expecting…

In another scene, Hancock is made to strip down to his pants, getting a dressing down by the interrogator who, referencing his infamous affair, barks:

“You’re not a good looking guy, are you? Pubes on your chest, moobs, so how did you do it, Matty, babe? What kind of a f***ing arrogant, c***-sucking answer is that, you weasel-faced c***?”

The show is set to air on Sunday at 9 p.m. Popcorn at the ready…