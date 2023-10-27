Richard Walker, founder and first editor of the SNP’s favourite rag The National, has failed to achieve the candidacy for Central Ayrshire to replace SNP MP Phillipa Whitford, who is standing down at the next election. If even SNP members aren’t on your side, it might be time to get a new day job…

Walker lost out in a second run-off to local caseworker Annie McIndoe by 9 votes. He had posted a last-minute video mustering support, which currently has 79 views, in which he petitions local association voters to “choose the candidate who you believe has the best chance“. Looks like they did…