Another victory for Guido’s co-conspirators, as the BBC has finally admitted to a “biased” attack on GB News on Newsnight last month, conceding they breached their own editorial standards. The programme received multiple complaints – Guido let co-conspirators know how they could complain about the show – and Philip Davies MP wrote an official letter to the BBC. It only took a month for a reply…

Davies told GB News:

“I complained on their behalf to the BBC and it has taken precisely one month to get their final response with a mealy-mouthed, grudging acceptance that the programme was indeed in breach of rules of impartiality, although it is disappointing that their final decision spent more time seeking to justify their actions than apologising.”

Davies has referred the issue to Ofcom to investigate further, hoping they can use their “powers” to ensure Newsnight doesn’t just have three people nodding in agreement again. No wonder the show is facing a £5 million budget cut…