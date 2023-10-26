The TaxPayers’ Alliance reveals this morning that only 31 British councils have released audited accounts for 2022/23 when the deadline was on 30th September. That’s under 10% of the total…

Councils were meant to publish draft accounts by the end of May, yet 97 of them are still missing. Work-shy South Cambridgeshire District Council hasn’t published audited accounts since 2020 and Greenwich is the single council in London that’s published audited accounts this year. All while council tax is up 79% since its unholy birth….

The government is planning to force councils to publish accounts whether they’re ready or not. It would be nice to know what they’re spending our cash on…