A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape, and was taken in for questioning by Surrey police last night. He was also questioned over possession of controlled substances. Surrey police told The Sun this afternoon:

“We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (25 October) on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.”

Could well be yet another by-election on the cards…

UPDATE: Crispin Blunt has named himself as the MP. Read his full statement below…