A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape, and was taken in for questioning by Surrey police last night. He was also questioned over possession of controlled substances. Surrey police told The Sun this afternoon:
“We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (25 October) on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.”
Could well be yet another by-election on the cards…
UPDATE: Crispin Blunt has named himself as the MP. Read his full statement below…
“It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me. The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.
I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest. The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.
I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries.”