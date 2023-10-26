Sunak Warns of Human Extinction from AI

Sunak is off to a cheery start this morning warning about humanity “losing control of AI completely” to a “superintelligence” that could result in “extinction“. Someone tell the civil servants…

Apart from warning the public about Skynet, Sunak announced a new AI safety institute that would take testing out of the hands of private companies, an expert panel to produce a report, and various investments in quantum computing and healthcare AI. All eyes on Bletchley Park next week as world leaders decide whether to turn up or not…