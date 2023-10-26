The geniuses over at Ofcom are gearing up to regulate the internet after the King’s Speech as the Online Safety Bill is set to become law. The regulator has lined out what they will do, a list that will make glum reading for free-market wonk world…

Ofcom says in a blog post it will ensure companies remove content they deem illegal. They’ll give each company its own risk rules, share how to check for risks, provide ‘tips’ on spotting illegal content, and tell them how to keep records. This could include forcing firms to scan encrypted messages on platforms like WhatsApp. If firms don’t comply, they risk hefty fines of up to billions of pounds, meaning consumers will only see a highly sanitised version of online content. They’ve brought in a whopping 350 employees exclusively dedicated to policing the web – admittedly one director is suspended. Be careful what you say…