The Levelling Up Department has finally called time on work-shy local councils running four-day week ‘trials’ across the country. The guidance is pretty clear: “Local authorities that are considering adopting it should not do so. Those who have adopted it already should end those practice immediately.” If councillors keep snubbing the office the government says it’ll “consider options“. Whenever they feel the need to work, they lie down until it goes away…

This has been a big campaign for the TaxPayers’ Alliance – head of campaigns Elliot Keck says now’s the time for councils to “follow this guidance and deliver value for money for taxpayers“. Breaktime’s over…