Starmer has just called for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, following a crisis talks with Muslim Labour MPs this afternoon. There were warnings of frontbench resignations over his comments to LBC last week. His botched PR stunt on Monday didn’t help…

“It’s clear that the amount of aid and essential utilities getting into Gaza is completely insufficient to meet the humanitarian emergency on the ground.

That’s why we have repeatedly said that aid, fuel, water, electricity and medicines must be urgently ramped up both through what can come in through the Rafah crossing and through Israel turning back on the supplies it controls. It is incumbent on all parties to make sure that the aid and utilities don’t just get in but reach those who need them. That’s why we’ve said deliveries need to be regular, fast nad safe. We welcome Secretary Blinken’s comments last night and we support humanitarian pauses. In the long term there can only be a political solution to this crisis which is why we need to restart the hard work of talks for a two-state solution of a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

Now he’s finally figured out a new line, which is essentially the same as Rishi’s…