More emergency moves from Keir Starmer today, as he and Angela Rayner will meet Labour Muslim MPs to try and settle growing backlash over the party’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Tens of Labour Councillors quit following his LBC interview last week where when faced with a ‘yes or no’ question on whether “cutting off power, cutting off water” was appropriate, he replied, “Israel does have that right…” . One Labour MP received a thousand emails of complaint, “the majority of whom were not Muslim voters”…

His hastily organised trip to South Wales Islamic Centre attempting to rectify the situation has gone badly wrong: the Mosque released a statement last night accusing Starmer of bringing them into “disrepute”, claiming he had “gravely misrepresented” the visit on social media, and even apologised for hosting the visit in the first place. Starmer’s big foreign policy test is looking like a Labour land nightmare…