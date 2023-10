A fired-up Robert Jenrick blasted Shadow Minister Yvette Cooper for cliaming the Bibby Stockholm barge costs £800 per migrant per night, telling LBC’s Nick Ferrari:

“That is complete nonsense…it’s a lie and I hope that Yvette Copper retracts it immediately… and will delete that tweet that was wrong.”

Though he refused to disclose the precise amount, he claimed the cost is cheaper than hotels and “a fraction of the amount that was wrongly suggested.” More ‘misrepresenting‘ from Labour…