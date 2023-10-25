ITV Apologises For Interviewing Reporter Who Called Hamas Attack “Moment of Triumph”

ITV News has finally apologised for interviewing a reporter from Iranian state-backed channel Press TV on Monday. Latifa Abouchakra, who appeared on ITV News to discuss Islamophobia, was identified only as a “British Palestinian woman living in London” during the show. Somehow they forgot to mention how she’d described Hamas’ massacre as a “moment of triumph”…

She shared the video above to social media on 7th October, immediately after Hamas murdered hundreds of innocent people:

“Nothing will ever be able to take back this moment, this moment of triumph, this moment of resistance, this moment of surprise, this moment of humiliation on behalf of the Zionist entity”.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote to ITV News after the programme aired, blasting the channel’s “staggering failure of due diligence” over its airing. What were they thinking…

Hat-tip: Sabrina Miller

Read ITV News’ editor Andrew Dagnell letter below: