Members are voting for Tobias Ellwood’s successor as Defence Select Committee chairman today – it’s between Robert Courts, Sarah Atherton, and Mark Francois. Francois is reminding MPs of his distinguished record and iron-clad principles this morning with the time-tested method of stuffing leaflets in inboxes. Guido knows of few in Parliament more “unafraid to scrutinise”…

Stay tuned for the results at 2:30 p.m.