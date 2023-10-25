Number 10 are putting out slick (ish) graphics to celebrate one year of Rishi – minus the errors and deletions. CRD sent out a note with a new Sunak name gaffe (“SUANK”). Not the first time they’ve had this sort of trouble…

It’s now clear that Sunak’s party conference and policy blitz failed to spin itself into the much promised boost – and endlessly promised big attacks on Starmer do not appear to have materialised. As Guido has covered, as the one year mark passes, Rishi’s personal polling is down on all fronts. Where will the Tories be one year from now?