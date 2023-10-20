WATCH: Starmer Insists He Did Not Say Israel Has Right To Cut Off Gaza’s Power

Sir Keir is once again attempting to be “very clear” about an issue he’s given conflicting answers over within the space of a week. Now he’s insisting he did not say Israel has the right to block power or aid to Gaza, and “the right” he was referring to is Israel’s right to defend itself. Last week on LBC, Nick Ferrari asked him a straightforward, ‘yes or no’ question: “A siege is appropriate? Cutting off power, cutting off water, Sir Keir?”. He could have said no, if that’s what he really believes…