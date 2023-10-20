Starmer on Mid Beds Victory Lap

Starmer swung in to Mid Bedfordshire this morning with newly-elected Alistair Strathern to give his reaction to the huge swings in both by-elections. Meanwhile Rishi’s having meetings in the Middle East…

He said:

“I know there were people yesterday who probably voted Tory in the past, who voted for a changed Labour Party because they despair at the state of their own party. I’m glad that they’ve seen that our party is changed, that they put their trust and confidence in them, and I hope that that persuades other voters across the country who may have voted for other parties in the past that the party of the future, the party of national renewal to reject the decline of the last 30 years is this changed Labour Party. So we go forward. Thank you so much, an incredible result.“

More swings than roundabouts for Starmer this morning…