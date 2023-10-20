The Tamworth by-election gave a whopping 23.9% swing to Labour last night. This seat was nearly as safe as they come for the Tories in 2019, with a 66.3% majority. They’d held it since 2010. In fact, here are twelve Cabinet Ministers who won a smaller majority in the 2019 election:

Rishi Sunak: 63% in Richmond (York). Jeremy Hunt: 53.3% in South West Surrey. Suella Braverman: 63% in Fareham. Kemi Badenoch: 63% in Saffron Walden. Grant Shapps: 52% in Welwyn Hatfield. Oliver Dowden: 62% in Hertsmere. Alex Chalk: 48% in Cheltenham. Michael Gove: 58% in Surrey Heath. Mark Harper: 59% in Forest of Dean. Greg Hands: 49% in Chelsea and Fulham. Gillian Keegan: 57% in Chichester. Penny Mordaunt: 61% in Portsmouth North.

No seat is safe, as they say…