New figures from the Office for National Statistics show that Public Sector New Borrowing in the first half of the financial year was up from last year but £20 billion lower than the OBR forecast back in March. Borrowing in September was also down £1.6 billion from 2022, though that’s still the sixth-highest since monthly records began in 1993. Seeing as OBR forecasts run economic policy, that means there’s a deal of wiggle room…

For all Hunt’s spinning over the inviability of tax rate reductions, the Treasury is hauling in unprecedentedly gargantuan amounts from stealth tax grabs. Economist Julian Jessop says there is clearly room for “some well-targeted tax cuts” in the Autumn Statement. Guido isn’t convinced that Hunt has got the message…