Shortly before losing to Labour’s Sarah Edwards and storming out (before she’d even finished her victory speech), Tamworth’s Tory candidate Andy Cooper appeared in a pal’s celebratory video. Somewhat prematurely…

Meanwhile, in Mid Beds, the Tory candidate also left the count before the Labour victor finished speaking, apparently on instruction from Tory high command. Not the usual form, even the most ungracious losers stay until the end of the speeches…