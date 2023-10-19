The BBC is reporting today that Welsh Water, which supplies drinking water for most of Wales, has been illegally releasing untreated sewage instead of treating it for five years. In Cardigan, toxic sludge was spilling into natural water 200 days a year. Welsh Water is regulated by Natural Resources Wales, a taxpayer-funded body which received 57 per cent of its funding from the Drakeford’s Government in 2020-21. The TPA is kicking up a stink after digging out the pay of their executive team – five of them are raking in over £100,000 and chief executive Clare Pillman took home at least £185,000 in 2020/21. The TPA’s Conor Holohan says the regulator is clearly asleep at the wheel and that it’s “time for pay to reflect performance across all regulators“. With their pockets spilling over it’s no surprise the regulators have their eyes off the ball…