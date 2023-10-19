Wandsworth’s ruling Labour administration voted to hike allowances for the Labour group by 12% last night, awarding their Chief Whip Councillor Sara Apps a whopping 172% pay rise from £10,907 to £29,668. She will also get a a lump sum of over £8,000 in back pay, with her full councillor allowance totalling £40,693. This will add an extra £100,000 to the council’s overall bill. For the few, not the many…
Leader of Wandsworth Conservatives Councillor Will Sweet nailed it:
“Shame on these Wandsworth Labour fat cats. It beggars belief that Wandsworth Labour are using their majority to push through huge pay rises for their own colleagues. Residents are tightening their belts and they rightly expect the Council to do the same. It seems to have escaped Labour’s notice that there’s a cost-of-living crisis on.”
A co-conspirator tells Guido that Councillor Apps went ‘ballistic’ after the vote, telling Conservative councillors to “F*** off“. Nice work if you can get it…