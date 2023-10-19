Keir Starmer has insisted that Labour has “clarified” their position on trans self-identification, telling The Standard that Labour would update the law to make it easier for people to change their gender:

“We have clarified our position. Huge strides have been made in terms of women’s rights within the Labour movement and nobody wants to roll back any of that, in fact there are still battles to be had. But there is a small minority of people that don’t identify with the gender they were born into and I don’t think we can simply disregard that. We need a fairer way of dealing with it.”

This ‘clarified’ view isn’t quite the same as his previous positions. He’s previously said that a policy of self-identification without a medical certificate was not the “right way forward“. He claimed in July that a “woman is an adult female“, and that he “disagreed” with Scottish Labour on their continued support of the self-ID policy. In 2021, he was fully on-board with the very same policy. This clears things up…