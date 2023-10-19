The race for the Tory candidacy in Andrew Bridgen’s seat of North West Leicestershire is getting nasty today as two candidates have launched complaints against another for allegedly violating prospective candidate rules. A Tory majority of 20,000 guarantees a hard-fought battle…

Guido can reveal that the complaint relates to a 10-page campaign document that long-list candidate and former Labour councillor Raaj Shamji supposedly sent to the chairman of the selection council explaining how he would campaign and fundraise for the area. This is against the rules in the sifting period – other candidates will think Shamji had an unfair advantage. Tories are no strangers to drama in the pre-election elections…