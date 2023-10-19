Jolyon is “really pleased” to see his new law firm, the “Good Law Practice“, get a friendly write-up in the online legal bible Chambers today. Taking to Twitter/X, the foxbeater celebrated the page of fawning coverage Chambers appears to have given his nascent project. Finally, a win…

The only problem is it looks like the write-up was actually written by… the Good Law Practice. He is celebrating a review written by his own staff. At the top of the page is an important caveat: the entire “About” section was provided by the Practice themselves. Probably the only way he can get a good review…