Jolyon “Really Pleased” to Get Good Write-Up From His Own Staff mdi-fullscreen

Jolyon is “really pleased” to see his new law firm, the “Good Law Practice“, get a friendly write-up in the online legal bible Chambers today. Taking to Twitter/X, the foxbeater celebrated the page of fawning coverage Chambers appears to have given his nascent project. Finally, a win…

The only problem is it looks like the write-up was actually written by… the Good Law Practice. He is celebrating a review written by his own staff. At the top of the page is an important caveat: the entire “About” section was provided by the Practice themselves. Probably the only way he can get a good review…
mdi-tag-outline Good Law Project
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jolyon Maugham
mdi-timer October 19 2023 @ 18:57 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments