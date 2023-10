Mid-Bedfordshire Labour candidate Alistair Strathern has been putting out leaflets with Keir-style “My 5 Missions” to appeal to Labour-cautious rural voters. Apart from the typical yoof-bashing and NIMBY sentiment, Guido was amused to see where “Putting Our Children First” features on his list of priorities:

Putting children first is the fourth priority on Strathern’s list.